Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

Majlis Wahdat Muslmeen (Women Wing) Sukkur chapter, on Monday Organized its annual Fatima- al-Zahra (R.A) conference, which was especially arranged for the young females

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Majlis Wahdat Muslmeen (Women Wing) Sukkur chapter, on Monday Organized its annual Fatima- al-Zahra (R.A) conference, which was especially arranged for the young females.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Agha Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi said that the biography of Hazrat Fatima Zahra is a beacon for women all over the world.

He said that Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra (PBUH) had persuaded the Arabs to bring their daughters to Dar-ul-Aman established by their mother Hazrat Khadija Al-Kubra instead of burying them alive.

On the occasion, MPA Punjab, Zahra Naqvi, Syed Baqar Abaas and others were also highlighted the life and sacrifices of Bibi Fatima- al-Zahra (R.A).