Fatima Zahra Wins Painting Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:52 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A young girl Fatima Zahra has won the divisional painting competition organized by the Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division here on Tuesday.

Faisalabad Arts Council organized the painting competition in connection with Punjab Culture Day under the theme of “Beautiful Punjab”.

According to result, Fatima Zahra stood first while Maham Arshad and Maryam Akram were declared second and third respectively.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Ahmad Niazi witnessed the competition as chief guest and later he distributed prizes and certificates among the position holders.

Director Faisalabad Arts Council Abrar Alam and others were also present on the occasion.

