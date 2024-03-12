Fatima Zahra Wins Painting Competition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:52 PM
A young girl Fatima Zahra has won the divisional painting competition organized by the Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A young girl Fatima Zahra has won the divisional painting competition organized by the Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division here on Tuesday.
Faisalabad Arts Council organized the painting competition in connection with Punjab Culture Day under the theme of “Beautiful Punjab”.
According to result, Fatima Zahra stood first while Maham Arshad and Maryam Akram were declared second and third respectively.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Ahmad Niazi witnessed the competition as chief guest and later he distributed prizes and certificates among the position holders.
Director Faisalabad Arts Council Abrar Alam and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS
Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site
Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of ..
Old enmity claims life
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS32 seconds ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site2 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore18 seconds ago
-
DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities20 seconds ago
-
Old enmity claims life24 seconds ago
-
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard21 minutes ago
-
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas21 minutes ago
-
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered23 minutes ago
-
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC23 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute23 minutes ago
-
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects24 minutes ago