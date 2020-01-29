Fatimid Foundation holds blood donation camp at Edwards College

The Fatimid Foundation (FF) Wednesday arranged a blood donating camp here at Edwards College aiming public awareness about benefits of blood donation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Fatimid Foundation (FF) Wednesday arranged a blood donating camp here at Edwards College aiming public awareness about benefits of blood donation.

The camp was arranged with the support and cooperation of HM Close Memorial Blood Donors Society.

A total of 150 students donated blood for the children suffering from various blood disorders including thalassemia and hemophilia.

Principal of the College S.M.Zaki appreciated students for donating blood and said that a large scale campaign is needed to create awareness among masses about the benefits of blood donation.