Fatimid Foundation Organizes Blood Donation Camp

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:56 PM

The Fatimid Foundation Hyderabad Monday organized awareness walk in connection with World Blood Donation Day and camp was also arranged to collect blood for Thalassemia and Haemophilia patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Fatimid Foundation Hyderabad Monday organized awareness walk in connection with World Blood Donation Day and camp was also arranged to collect blood for Thalassemia and Haemophilia patients.

Fatimid Foundation Hyderabad Administrator Agha Aurangzeb led the walk to motivate people for voluntarily blood donations.

Speaking on the occasion, Agha Aurangzeb, Saleem Memon, Imran Qadri and others said there was an urgent need of blood for Thalassemia and Haemophilia patients to save their lives.

Agha Aurangzeb said in Pakistan 4 to 5 million blood bottles were needed annually but due to lack of awareness among people upto 1.5 million bottles are being collected.

In order to save lives of Thalassemia and Haemophilia patients, every one must donate blood twice a year, he said and added that with the regular donation of blood thousands of lives could be saved.

