Fatmid holds ceremony in connection with Blood Donation Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Fatmid Foundation Peshawar Saturday held a ceremony in connection with International Blood Donation Day.

Addressing the ceremony, the administrator of the foundation said that Fatmid was striving for the last 31 years to help out patients of various blood related disorders.

He said that Fatmid was continuously receiving blood donations from students, teachers, civil society and police.

Fatmid foundation was also providing free medicines and consultancy services to patients who cannot bear treatment expenses, he added.

He also stressed people to create awareness about blood donations and said that their support would help saving many precious lives.