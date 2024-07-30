Fatwa against CJP: ATC remands TLP leader in police custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), involved in a case of issuing a fatwa against the Chief Justice of Pakistan, to the police on a 7-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), involved in a case of issuing a fatwa against the Chief Justice of Pakistan, to the police on a 7-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced the TLP leader before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad. The investigation officer requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for a photogrammetric test and recovery of a microphone.

At this, the court allowed the request and handed over the accused to the police on a 7-day physical remand, ordering his production on August 6.

A-Division Police Station, Sheikhupura, had registered a case against him.