Fatwa-issuing Maulvis Are The Root Of Pakistan's Problems: Federal Science And Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:08 PM

Fatwa-issuing maulvis are the root of Pakistan's problems: Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry thinks 75% of the country's problems are caused by maulvis. He also praised PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not stooping to using the religion card against the government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry thinks 75% of the country's problems are caused by maulvis. He also praised PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not stooping to using the religion card against the government.

Chaudhry was referring to reports that during the opposition are all parties' conference, Bilawal and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman argued over using the religion card against the government.The minister did not refer to Fazl by name and instead called out all such religious clerics who are in the habit of issuing �fatwas'.

He said people need to begin a �jihad' against them.Chaudhry praised Bilawal's stance and said shared the video clip on Twitter.

