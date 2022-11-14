UrduPoint.com

Fault Developed In Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant Would Be Fixed In Six Months: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Fault developed in Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant would be fixed in six months: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minster Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday informed the National Assembly that the fault developed in Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant would be fixed in six month time period.

Replying on behalf of the minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Kaira said that the project is located in the mountains area of Kashmir where rock sliding is common.

He informed the house that the cracks emerged from inside the mountains which damaged the main tunnel, subsequently the powerhouse became dysfunctional.

M/s China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), the Contractor for construction of Civil Works was engaged for carrying out the remedial works. The Contractor immediately started the mobilization at the site and subsequently Contract agreement was signed with the firm on August 25, 2022.

As per the instruction of the Prime Minister, work on restoration is going on day and night.

In his written reply, the minister for Water Resources told NA that Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project is a mega Project having 68 km of tunnelling system, out of which length of the water tunnel is 51 km (48 km headrace tunnel and 3.5 km tailrace tunnel).

In the tailrace tunnel at one location from 251m to 293m d/s from the powerhouse, there is a blockage about 42m in length due to tunnel collapse.

On Prime Minister's directive, the MoWR engaged an International level Foreign Consulting Firm for ascertaining the causes of this defect and to advice on the remedial works.

