Fault In 500 KV Grid Station Of NTDC In Jamshoro District Addressed After 18 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Fault in 500 KV grid station of NTDC in Jamshoro district addressed after 18 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The fault in the 500 KV grid station of National Transmission Dispatch Company (NTDC) in Jamshoro district, which disrupted the power supply to parts of Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Mirpurkhas, was addressed after 18 hours on Sunday.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed that the fault had occurred in a power transformer at the grid at 5:17 pm on Saturday.

It took the mechanical engineers 18 hours to address the fault which was resolved by Sunday morning.

According to him, until the fault lasted, HESCO was supplying power to the affected areas for two hours followed by two hours of load management.

