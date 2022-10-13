Fault in southern transmission system causes tripping in power plants: Power Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry of Power Division on Thursday said that several power plants located in South of the country are gradually tripping due to accidental fault in the county's southern transmission system.

Power transmission is disrupting in Southern part of the country due to the tripping, said a statement issued here by the Ministry of Power Division.

The ministry is diligently investigating the cause of the fault and he power system will be fully restored shortly, it further said.