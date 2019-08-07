Faulty drainage system in city creating problems for people

An inadequate and faulty drainage system in different parts of Sargodha has made people's lives difficult, who have appealed to the authorities concerned to solve the problem on emergency basis

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) An inadequate and faulty drainage system in different parts of Sargodha has made people's lives difficult, who have appealed to the authorities concerned to solve the problem on emergency basis.

Residents of Gill Wala, Bismillah Homes, Muradabad, Khayaban-e-Asad, Farooq Colony, Cheema Colony, Shamsher Town, Sultan Colony, Johar Colony, Model Town, Garden Town, Zafar Colony, Old City Blocks and Kalyar Town have been enduring the stench from overflowing sewage.

A resident of Mumtaz Park, Shahzad Anjum, said streets in the area look like a dirty pond as the whole sewerage system of the area had choked.

He added, "Sewerage water is causing health hazards among children and they are rife with mosquito larvae." Meanwhile, Tehsil Municipal Officer said, "A mega project for replacing the city's sewerage system has been approved, which will be completed soon." He said that the PC-I for the project had been prepared and the sewerage schemes had been divided into three phases. "In the first phase, small disposal pumps would be installed at Ambala College Road, Iqbal Colony, Eidgah Road and Muhammadi Colony from where the sewerage water will be drained through a Nullah," he added.