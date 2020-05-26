UrduPoint.com
Faulty, Out Of Cash ATMs Make Hardship For Consumers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::Most of the ATM machines in Dera Ismail Khan have been out of order since last night due to one week long closure of banks leaving citizens in great trouble to manage their financial affairs.

Citizens complaint that Most of the ATMs of the banks have broken down and have run out of small notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000.

Despite the orders of the SBP, the banks did not take proper steps for Eid-ul-Fitr to keep functional ATMs and majority of them were running the the messages of `out of cash'.

