Faulty Street Lights Causing Problems For Residents In Garrison City Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:53 PM

Mostly street lights of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and Mughlabad are dysfunctional and creating inconvenience for the local citizens in the garrison city since the last one year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Mostly street lights of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and Mughlabad are dysfunctional and creating inconvenience for the local citizens in the garrison city since the last one year.

Talking to APP, the residents of the area informed that many complaints had been lodged with the authorities concerned but issue was still lingering due to lack of maintenance and repair.

They said the whole area turned into darkness and caused inconvenience for transporters and pedestrians in the evening.

They urged the quarters concerned to repair the out of order street lights on priority.

