Faulty Street lights causing problems for residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Several streets on roads and street of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and Mughlabad have been dysfunctional and were creating inconvenience for the citizens.

According to the residents, the reason being faulty streetlights is that they had not been repaired for the last one year.

The residents of the area informed APP that many complaints had been lodged with authorities concerned but issue was still lingering due to lack of maintenance and repair.

They said that in evening the whole area sink into darkness and caused inconvenience for transporters and the residents.

The citizens demanded concerned department to repair the out of order street lights on priority basis for their safety.