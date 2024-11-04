Faulty telecom tower repaired in Khoi Maira on federal ombudsman’s directives

In response to instructions from Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the malfunctioning telecommunication tower in Khoi Maira, Abbottabad, has been repaired

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) In response to instructions from Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the malfunctioning telecommunication tower in Khoi Maira, Abbottabad, has been repaired.

This action came after a complaint was filed by Youth Councilor Malik Ikram Ali, who highlighted the poor performance of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in addressing connectivity issues in the area.

According to Malik Ikram Ali, the tower was installed a year ago, yet residents struggled with weak signals that hindered their ability to communicate with loved ones, especially those living abroad. He cited PTA’s mismanagement and inadequate service as the root of the problem.

The complaint, submitted to the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Abbottabad, led the office to issue a notice to PTA, requesting a full report on the matter.

Following hearings and investigations, Federal Ombudsman Qureshi ruled in favor of Malik Ikram Ali, directing PTA to repair the tower and restore reliable signal strength immediately. PTA has since acted on these instructions, resolving the issue to the community’s satisfaction.

Malik Ikram Ali expressed gratitude to both Ombudsman Qureshi and Regional Office Abbottabad’s Advisor-in-Charge Rasheed Ahmad for their efforts in addressing the longstanding problem.