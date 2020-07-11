Faulty transformer of Hala Naka grid station replaced after week long power disruption

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :After almost a week long power supply disruption to the four electricity feeders in City taluka due to a fault in a 20/26 MVA power transformer at Hala Naka grid station, the faulty transformer has been replaced here Saturday.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) informed that after installation of the new power transformer, the electric supply to Heerabad, Market Tower, Firdous Colony and Miani feeders had been restored at 2:48 p.m.

He claimed that the consumers in the areas powered by those four feeders were being provided electricity under a load management regime during the period of the replacement.

He also expressed gratitude to the people for their cooperation with HESCO. The residents of those areas kept complaining about prolonged outages which also created shortage of water.