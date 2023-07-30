Faulty water pump exacerbates woes of Jhanda Chichi residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The residents of Jhanda Chichi were facing hardships as a crucial water pump, responsible for supplying water to a significant portion of the town, has been malfunctioned.

The mechanical failure of the water pump has worsened the ongoing water crisis in the area, leaving the locals desperate for immediate solutions.

"The faulty pump has forced residents to endure increased water shortages, severely impacting their daily lives. Long queues have formed at alternative water sources, which are already strained due to the water scarcity," said a resident Muhammad Ayub on Sunday.

Another local noted that families were finding it increasingly challenging to meet their basic water needs, leading to heightened tensions and growing frustration. As the situation worsens, the residents of Jhanda Chichi are demanding swift action from the authorities, he added.

Huma, a working women, emphasized that the timely repair of the pump was essential to alleviate their plight and prevent the crisis from spiraling out of control.

The residents appealed to the concerned agencies to prioritize the repair of the faulty water pump and restore a proper water supply to the town.