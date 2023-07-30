Open Menu

Faulty Water Pump Exacerbates Woes Of Jhanda Chichi Residents

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Faulty water pump exacerbates woes of Jhanda Chichi residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The residents of Jhanda Chichi were facing hardships as a crucial water pump, responsible for supplying water to a significant portion of the town, has been malfunctioned.

The mechanical failure of the water pump has worsened the ongoing water crisis in the area, leaving the locals desperate for immediate solutions.

"The faulty pump has forced residents to endure increased water shortages, severely impacting their daily lives. Long queues have formed at alternative water sources, which are already strained due to the water scarcity," said a resident Muhammad Ayub on Sunday.

Another local noted that families were finding it increasingly challenging to meet their basic water needs, leading to heightened tensions and growing frustration. As the situation worsens, the residents of Jhanda Chichi are demanding swift action from the authorities, he added.

Huma, a working women, emphasized that the timely repair of the pump was essential to alleviate their plight and prevent the crisis from spiraling out of control.

The residents appealed to the concerned agencies to prioritize the repair of the faulty water pump and restore a proper water supply to the town.

Related Topics

Water Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

31 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan