Fauzia called for awareness against harassment, highlighted support options

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman against Harassment, Fauzia Waqar, emphasized the urgency of addressing the rising cases of workplace harassment.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that victims, often unaware of available support, can seek assistance by filing complaint in the offices of federal or provincial ombudsmen or by filing First Information Report (FIR) about incident to the police under section 509.

She said that in 2020, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ombudsmen were given the authority to address property-related harassment complaints.

Fauzia Waqar highlighted the role of the Federal Ombudsman against Harassment in delivering swift, efficient and free justice to the affected.