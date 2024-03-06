Fauzia Called For Awareness Against Harassment, Highlighted Support Options
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Federal Ombudsman against Harassment, Fauzia Waqar, emphasized the urgency of addressing the rising cases of workplace harassment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman against Harassment, Fauzia Waqar, emphasized the urgency of addressing the rising cases of workplace harassment.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that victims, often unaware of available support, can seek assistance by filing complaint in the offices of federal or provincial ombudsmen or by filing First Information Report (FIR) about incident to the police under section 509.
She said that in 2020, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ombudsmen were given the authority to address property-related harassment complaints.
Fauzia Waqar highlighted the role of the Federal Ombudsman against Harassment in delivering swift, efficient and free justice to the affected.
Recent Stories
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..
Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmiz ..
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse
Training workshop on environmental protection held
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura
Four killed over old enmity
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 74 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Karachi4 minutes ago
-
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse9 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on environmental protection held9 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 169 minutes ago
-
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura9 minutes ago
-
Four killed over old enmity9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ25 minutes ago
-
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its employees25 minutes ago
-
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly32 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held32 minutes ago
-
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM32 minutes ago