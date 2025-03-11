Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection

In a Food for Thought session on ‘Equality vs Equity’ organized by UNICEF, Ms Fauzia Viqar, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH), reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to child rights and protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a food for Thought session on ‘Equality vs Equity’ organized by UNICEF, Ms Fauzia Viqar, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH), reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to child rights and protection.

Addressing the audience of experts and advocates, she powerfully stated that, at FOSPAH ‘Rights Trump Over Regressive Cultures and Customs’, reinforcing the organization’s mission to safeguard children from harassment in both educational institutions and workplaces.

The session brought together key stakeholders in child rights, including Fahmida Khan, Gender & Development Specialist, UNICEF Pakistan, and Ms Sharmeela Rassool, Deputy Representative - Programmes, UNICEF Pakistan.

Discussions revolved around ensuring equity in child protection policies, strengthening legal frameworks, and enhancing access to justice for victims of harassment and abuse.

The session underscored the urgency of amplifying child protection efforts across Pakistan. Ms Viqar stressed that children, especially minors working in informal sectors, domestic labor, and apprenticeships, must be shielded from exploitation, abuse, and harassment.