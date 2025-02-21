Fauzia Waqar Encourages Women To Speak Up, Seeks Justice Against Harassers
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment Fauzia Waqar on Friday emphasized the need for increased awareness and encouraged women to speak up and seek justice against harassers, urging victims to report incidents of harassment and take a stand against this pervasive issue.
In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Fauzia Waqar expressed alarm over Pakistan's dismal ranking of 145 out of 146 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index, emphasizing the need for women to be aware of their rights and report complaints to spark a much-needed discussion.
She further highlighted that women are disproportionately vulnerable to harassment, facing a significantly higher risk than their male counterparts.
She said to visit the FOHPAS website and fill out the online complaint registration form, adding that citizens must provide their personal details, complaint description, and supporting documents.
For immediate assistance, victims can reach out to the dedicated helpline at 0344-4367367, she added.
Responding to a question, Ms Waqar explained that organizational harassment includes unwanted behaviour during recruitment, unnecessary questioning during interviews, limited career advancement opportunities, lack of equal treatment, inadequate training opportunities and exclusion from decision-making processes all of which disproportionately affect women.
Furthermore, she highlighted the severe consequences of harassment, including psychological stress leading to hair loss, family disturbances and a significant impact on the country's economy, with estimates suggesting that harassment results in a staggering 30% loss to Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Stressing the urgency of the matter, Fauzia emphasized that addressing harassment is a priority and urged women to come forward and report incidents, asserting that their voices will be heard and their complaints will be addressed.
Recent Stories
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujranwala steel mill incident claims 4 lives, injures 24 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, three arrested4 minutes ago
-
DG Meteorology predicts rain relief after brief two-day respite4 minutes ago
-
Fauzia Waqar encourages women to speak up, seeks justice against harassers4 minutes ago
-
18 nabbed over rule breaking4 minutes ago
-
Senate offer prayers for Barkhan Bus victims5 minutes ago
-
FDA starts crackdown against commercial use of residential properties14 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked14 minutes ago
-
Entry of unlicensed LPG containers banned across Multan division14 minutes ago
-
Eight killed in road mishap15 minutes ago
-
Bangladeshi journalist calls for stronger media exchanges with Pakistan to boost ties24 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt planning to start metro bus service in Gujranwala24 minutes ago