Fauzia Waqar Recognizes Role Of Women In Shaping Future
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Fauzia Waqar Friday paid tribute to the Pakistani women for their role in shaping a brighter future for society.
Talking to ptv news in connection to International Women's Day she said that the nation is of its talented and passionate women. She highlighted that multiple events are taking place to acknowledge the achievements of women in the country.
She said that Punjab Police's actions to prevent gender-based crimes, especially violence against women, harassment and other incidents, are commendable.
She affirmed that joint actions with the Punjab Police will continue to prioritize women empowerment.
She emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring women's equal participation in policy matters including human rights, climate change, education, and health.
She reaffirmed the commitment to protect women's rights and eradicate violence against them. Praising Pakistani women for their dedication and leadership.
Recent Stories
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 observes Int'l women day7 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz launches tree plantaion drive16 minutes ago
-
Woman ignites fire, suffers burn17 minutes ago
-
Two member UNICEF delegation visits DIG office17 minutes ago
-
Justice Malik Shahzad takes oath as new LHC CJ17 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain urges new govt to take all political parties on one page17 minutes ago
-
Korean envoy commends Aziz Jan Trust’s endeavor of equipping youth with modern IT skills27 minutes ago
-
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK36 minutes ago
-
Government committed to steer country out of economic crisis: PM Shehbaz37 minutes ago
-
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment43 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day being observed today51 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day in the shadow of conflict in Kashmir57 minutes ago