Fauzia Waqar Recognizes Role Of Women In Shaping Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Fauzia Waqar Friday paid tribute to the Pakistani women for their role in shaping a brighter future for society.

Talking to ptv news in connection to International Women's Day she said that the nation is of its talented and passionate women. She highlighted that multiple events are taking place to acknowledge the achievements of women in the country.

She said that Punjab Police's actions to prevent gender-based crimes, especially violence against women, harassment and other incidents, are commendable.

She affirmed that joint actions with the Punjab Police will continue to prioritize women empowerment.

She emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring women's equal participation in policy matters including human rights, climate change, education, and health.

She reaffirmed the commitment to protect women's rights and eradicate violence against them. Praising Pakistani women for their dedication and leadership.

