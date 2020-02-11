UrduPoint.com
Favorable Environment Needed To Make Inmates Useful Part Of Society: Chief Minister Assistant

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:52 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Prisons, Taj Muhammad Tarand while highlighting the need of providing favorable environment to inmates said that it would enable them to become useful part of society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Prisons, Taj Muhammad Tarand while highlighting the need of providing favorable environment to inmates said that it would enable them to become useful part of society.

He was chairing a meeting of jail superintendents here on Tuesday.

He said that government was planning to introduce reforms in prisons department aiming its development and transformation.

CM Assistant said that we have to provide an atmosphere of development to inmates adding it would help them to become useful part of society.

On the occasion, he also apprised himself about the problems of jail staff and assured cooperation to resolve them. He also directed department to compile a detailed report of their problems.

