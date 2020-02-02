Favoritism badly hit EOBI credibility, performance

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) slamabad, February 02 (Online) The unnoticed favoritism in the top ranked posts distribution in the Employees Old Age Benefits Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 02nd February, 2020) nstitution (EOBIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) ) the sub-department ministry of overseas has badly hit the department credibility and performanceThe inner sources have revealed that no slot available for deputy chairman, however an officer is allegedly enjoying the complete protocol and facilities without any justification.

Sources stated that Naheem Shoukat currently working as officer in EOBI.

Deputy Director commercial audit has raised objections on the appointment of Naheem Shoukat on 26 November 2018. He objected the Naheem appointment and promotion was totally against rules and procedure. However, no action has been taken against the officer so far despite of audit pares.