Fawad accuses Mushahid Ullah, Khursheed Shah of inducting people in institutions without merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday accused Mushahid Ullah Khan and Khursheed Shah of inducted people in different state institutions without observing merit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Mushahid Ullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had got appointed his13 family members in Pakistan International Airlines while Khursheed Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was involved in induction of many people in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Pakistan Television (ptv) and Pakistan Railways (PR) without merit.

Fawad said judicial reforms were imperative for speedy justice in the country.

He alleged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not getting any treatment in London rather he was there enjoying life with his children.