UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Accuses Mushahid Ullah, Khursheed Shah Of Inducting People In Institutions Without Merit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Fawad accuses Mushahid Ullah, Khursheed Shah of inducting people in institutions without merit

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday accused Mushahid Ullah Khan and Khursheed Shah of inducted people in different state institutions without observing merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday accused Mushahid Ullah Khan and Khursheed Shah of inducted people in different state institutions without observing merit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Mushahid Ullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had got appointed his13 family members in Pakistan International Airlines while Khursheed Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was involved in induction of many people in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Pakistan Television (ptv) and Pakistan Railways (PR) without merit.

Fawad said judicial reforms were imperative for speedy justice in the country.

He alleged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not getting any treatment in London rather he was there enjoying life with his children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology London Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Family Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PIA PTV

Recent Stories

Russia Insists on Compliance With Comprehensive Nu ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Mardan distributes certificate ..

4 minutes ago

Seven law violators held during search operation

4 minutes ago

Moscow Denies US-Alleged Breach of Underground Nuc ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs inspection of roads' mainte ..

8 minutes ago

Portugal denounces 'absurd' UK quarantine measures ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.