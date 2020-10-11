UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Addresses SCCI, Says Govt All Out To Promote Industrial Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Fawad addresses SCCI, says govt all out to promote industrial sector

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that the government is focusing on advanced technology to give boost to industrial sector in the country by taking the business community into confidence.

He was addressing a meeting of exporters, held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Sunday.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Aslam Butt, Vice President (VP) Irfan Azizpuri and Executive Committee members also attended the meeting.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community, saying that all-out sincere efforts were being made for early solution to these problems.

The federal minister stressed the need for use of advanced technology to meet the global trade and industrial challenges. He said that the government wanted to boost trade, industrial and export sectors through advanced technology in active collaboration with the business community.

"The government will support business community in every matter," he added.

He said that effective economical development oriented positive policies were bearing fruit and leading the national economy towards the goal of national economical stability as well.

The minister said Sialkot is an important economic hub and totally export-oriented city of the country. He said that the surgical industry of Sialkot had enough potential to double the surgical exports from existing US$400 million.

He highly hailed the spirit of Sialkot exporters for establishing mega project of Sialkot international airport on self-help basis.

We will facilitate them so that exports can be significantly increased, he added.

Fawad Ch highly hailed the pivotal role of Sialkot exporters in strengthening the national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of US$2.5 billion annually.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said that Sialkot exporters were the backbone of the national economy, as they had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning precious foreign exchange of US$2.5 billion annually.

He stressed the need for establishing Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sialkot.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Exports Business Sialkot Chamber Hub Sunday Commerce From Government Industry Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

47 minutes ago

Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to pr ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

2 hours ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.