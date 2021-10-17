UrduPoint.com

Fawad Advises Opposition To Focus On National Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday advised the opposition parties to focus on electoral reforms and other national issues instead of raising hue and cry over non-issues.

He was speaking at a get together for senior journalists arranged by former Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Akram Chaudhry at a local hotel. Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar was also present.

Federal Minister said that government wanted to bring in such electoral reforms under which the election process and results would be acceptable to all the contestants/parties. The opposition would be contacted on the matters pertaining to NAB ordinance next week, he said, adding that the amendment having consensus of both the treasury and opposition would be incorporated in the bill.

The minister said that there would be no political party except the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) that could field 800 to 900 candidates in the next general election.

Chaudhry Fawad said that construction sector attracted Rs 600 billion investments during last one year, asserting that textile units in Faisalabad succeeded to get orders for even the next two years i.

e. 2023 ,adding they were booked to capacity .

In agriculture sector, he mentioned, farmers had earned an additional income of Rs 1100 billion due to bumper crops of wheat, rice and mangoes.

The minister said that government launched three major initiatives in social and health sectors including Sehat Insaf Card, enabling a family to get free-of-cost health facilities worth up to Rs 750,000.

Regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC), he rejected the negative propaganda against this multi-national mega project and said that private sector was also being invited to come forward and make investments in the CPEC projects.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan government always played its effective and positive role for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would guarantee peace and stability. Pakistan has been convincing the international community to play its due role keeping in view the current situation in Afghanistan, he said.

