Fawad Advises Opposition To Postpone Rallies Till Next Year Amid COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain citing fears of a second wave of coronavirus, on Saturday advised the opposition parties to postpone their scheduled political rallies and sit-ins till next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain citing fears of a second wave of coronavirus, on Saturday advised the opposition parties to postpone their scheduled political rallies and sit-ins till next year.

In a tweet, he said the political parties should show responsibility and postpone their rallies in order to mitigate the loss of lives feared due to the ongoing pandemic outbreak.

The minister noted the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) had issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the second wave of coronavirus and had asked for restrictions on weddings and other large gatherings.

