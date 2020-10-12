Fawad advises opposition to postpone rallies for three months

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday advised the opposition parties to postpone their scheduled political rallies and sit-ins for three months by citing fears of a second wave of Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday advised the opposition parties to postpone their scheduled political rallies and sit-ins for three months by citing fears of a second wave of Coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the holding peaceful protest demonstration was right of the opposition parties and the government neither creates obstacles in their political movement nor arrest any leader in this regard.

The minister said Pakistan had successfully contained and controlled the COVID-19 and urged the political parties to suspend their rallies or gatherings in order to mitigate the loss of lives feared due to the ongoing pandemic outbreak.

He said the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) had already issued warning for restrictions on large gatherings.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Tiger Force to check prices on edibles items and other commodities.