Fawad Advises Opposition To Shun Politics Of Confrontation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Fawad advises opposition to shun politics of confrontation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday advised the opposition parties to avoid the politics of confrontation as it would disappoint them in days to come Talking to a private television channel, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not have any strong roots among the masses, which would not support their any move against the democratically elected government.

The people, he said, had given the mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for eliminating corruption and carrying out accountability of the corrupt elements.

The masses now wanted that the accountability process against those leaders, who had plundered the national wealth, should continue, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had clear position on accountability.

To a question about the opposition's long march, he said that government was formulating a comprehensive strategy to tackle such issues. He, however, said the government wanted to talk with the opposition on matters of national importance. Same members of both the PPP and the PML-N should convince their leadership to avoid any confrontation with the government, he added.

