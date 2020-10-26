UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Advises PML-N To Plea Bargain For Relief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Fawad advises PML-N to plea bargain for relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday advised the Opposition party leaders particularly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to opt plea bargain to enjoy relief from corruption cases.

Nawaz Sharif and other persons involved in looting national money, should enter into plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to get rid of the cases, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He suggested the opposition to avoid criticizing the important national institutions during speeches of public meeting called by Pakistan Democratic Movement, in Karachi, Quetta and Gujranwala.

He urged opposition parties to give proposals to the government for electoral reforms besides controlling price hike of essential items.

It was also the responsibility of political parties to ensure good governance in their respective jurisdiction, he stated.

In reply to a question about rising political temperature, the minister said that judiciary could play vital role to simmer down situation between ruling party and Opposition.

To another question about time frame of January for wrapping system, Fawad said that nothing would be happened.

He stated that all the party leaders would work on same perks and privileges.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Corruption Quetta National Accountability Bureau Technology Gujranwala Same Price Money January Muslim TV All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

23 minutes ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

38 minutes ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

1 hour ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

2 hours ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.