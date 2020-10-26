Fawad advises PML-N to plea bargain for relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday advised the Opposition party leaders particularly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to opt plea bargain to enjoy relief from corruption cases.

Nawaz Sharif and other persons involved in looting national money, should enter into plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to get rid of the cases, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He suggested the opposition to avoid criticizing the important national institutions during speeches of public meeting called by Pakistan Democratic Movement, in Karachi, Quetta and Gujranwala.

He urged opposition parties to give proposals to the government for electoral reforms besides controlling price hike of essential items.

It was also the responsibility of political parties to ensure good governance in their respective jurisdiction, he stated.

In reply to a question about rising political temperature, the minister said that judiciary could play vital role to simmer down situation between ruling party and Opposition.

To another question about time frame of January for wrapping system, Fawad said that nothing would be happened.

He stated that all the party leaders would work on same perks and privileges.