Fawad advises Shehbaz to bring Nawaz back to Pakistan or face disqualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday advised the Shehbaz Sharif to bring back his brother Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan or face disqualification as he had provided guarantee to the court.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the bail period had been expired and now, the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif should fulfill his responsibility and bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country.

He warned Shehbaz of disqualification on non-compliance of the court order.

Commenting on fake medical reports, he said an inquiry would be conducted against the elements involved in preparing suspicious medical documents, on which, the ex-prime minister was granted permission for availing medical facility abroad.

To a question, the minister said the cabinet had given decision to call Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

He said there was an option of plea bargain and Nawaz Sharif following the option, should deposit the looted money into the national exchequer to get rid of the cases.