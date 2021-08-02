UrduPoint.com

Fawad Announces Internship Opportunities In Digital Media Wing, PTV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday announced that there were internship opportunities in the Digital Media Wing of the Government of Pakistan.

The minister, in a tweet, said an internship programme was also being launched in the Pakistan Television (ptv) for the young generation.

More Stories From Pakistan

