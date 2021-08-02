Fawad announces internship opportunities in Digital Media Wing, PTV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday announced that there were internship opportunities in the Digital Media Wing of the Government of Pakistan.

The minister, in a tweet, said an internship programme was also being launched in the Pakistan Television (ptv) for the young generation.