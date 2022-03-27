UrduPoint.com

Fawad Appeals Pakistani Nation To Attend PM's Historic Rally Today

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Fawad appeals Pakistani nation to attend PM's historic rally today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday appealed to people of Pakistan to come out of their houses and attend Imran Khan's historic rally.

People from all parts of Pakistan including women, children and youth should reach Parade Ground Islamabad and listen to the historic address of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said in a video statement regarding Amr Bil Maroof public meeting being held today.

He said brave Pakistani nation needed a brave leader like Imran Khan who would never let the people bow their heads.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan Imran was the benefactor of Pakistan and under his leadership, Pakistan laid the foundation of an independent foreign policy.

The minister said that in the past it was said about Pakistan that money could buy everyone here, but today Pakistan stood tall because of the PM's courageous leadership.

Fawad Hussain said Imran Khan strengthened Pakistan's economy and helped it to rely more on endogenous resources.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Buy Money Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

11 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

11 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

11 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>