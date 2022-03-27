ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday appealed to all PTI workers to facilitate media persons covering the Prime Minister's Amr Bil Maruf rally.

The world would see the great meeting through media, adding all media channels and workers were welcome in the rally and it was the beauty of democracy to tolerate criticism, the minister tweeted.

He said representatives of all media organizations of the country were present in Parade Ground to cover the largest rally. He said more than 43 representatives of international media would also be present for the coverage of the grand public meeting.