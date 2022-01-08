Fawad appeals tourists to postpone trips to upper areas

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday requested the tourists not to plan trips towards upper areas of the country for a few days.

He said a large number of people were going towards Murree and other places of upper areas, adding, millions of vehicles were heading towards these spots.

The minister said it has become impossible for the local administration to facilitatesuch a large number of people.

He urged the people still at home to postpone their plans for few days.

