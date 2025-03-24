Open Menu

Fawad Appointed As New MD STEVTA

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 08:33 PM

The Sindh government has appointed Fawad Ghaffar Soomro as the new Managing Director of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA)

Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, a Grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been transferred from the Finance Department to assume his new responsibilities.

According to an official notification, the appointment is effective immediately, and Fawad Soomro has formally taken charge.

Upon joining, he visited the STEVTA headquarters, where he met with the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Chairman of STEVTA, Junaid Buland.

