Fawad Appointed As New MD STEVTA
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 08:33 PM
The Sindh government has appointed Fawad Ghaffar Soomro as the new Managing Director of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government has appointed Fawad Ghaffar Soomro as the new Managing Director of the Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA).
Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, a Grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been transferred from the Finance Department to assume his new responsibilities.
According to an official notification, the appointment is effective immediately, and Fawad Soomro has formally taken charge.
Upon joining, he visited the STEVTA headquarters, where he met with the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Chairman of STEVTA, Junaid Buland.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA3 minutes ago
-
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week3 minutes ago
-
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth3 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad14 minutes ago
-
Drug case PO, 4 peddlers arrested1 hour ago
-
Pro-VC conducts surprise inspection at SALU Khairpur1 hour ago
-
CDA, Chinese delegation discuss cable car project to boost Islamabad tourism1 hour ago
-
Writ of state to be maintained in Balochistan at all costs: CM Bugti1 hour ago
-
GoB announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays1 hour ago
-
Accused arrested for bogus call on 151 hour ago
-
Sowing target for cotton set for 31st1 hour ago