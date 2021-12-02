UrduPoint.com

Fawad Appreciates CPNE Role In Promoting Democracy, Upholding Journalistic Values

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday appreciated the role of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) in promoting democracy, upholding journalistic values and creating awareness among the people.

Congratulating the newly elected office bearers of CPNE including President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Amir Mahmood and Deputy Secretary General Yousuf Nizami,he said that CPNE was the custodian of excellent journalistic traditions in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully believed in the democratic and fundamental right to freedom of expression, he said, adding "We will continue to provide all possible support for the promotion of freedom of press and development of active media in the country".

The minister expressed the hope that the newly elected officials would meet theexpectations of the journalistic community for the betterment of thejournalism sector and the welfare of the media industry.

