Fawad Appreciates LEA's Active Role Against Terrorists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:20 PM

Fawad appreciates LEA's active role against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), against terrorists trying to sabotage peace in Balochistan.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that sacrifices made by valiant Armed forces and Frontier police for maintaining peace in the region could not be ignored. Expressing his heartfelt grief over victim's family of Harnai Check post attack, he saidPakistan was exposing India's sinister design in the region before the world community.

In reply to a question, Ch Fawad Hussain said that national security institutions and foreign office had evolved a comprehensive strategy to highlight the negative agenda of Indian ruling party against Pakistan.

We have raised the concerns of Pakistan before the world that India was involved in terrorist activity and trying to disturb peaceful environment in Balochistan. He urged the nation to forge unity against the terrorists so that ever lasting peace and development could be maintained in a befitting manner.

The minister said that inhuman activity in Balochistan could not weaken the high morale of personnel of LEAs, deployed at different places to safeguard the interest of the motherland.

