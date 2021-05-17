(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday apprised European Union ambassador Androulla Kaminara, who called on him here, of Pakistan's deep concern and anguish over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ghaza, Palestine.

He said the international community had an obligation to help resolve the issue and facilitate in finding a just solution, a news release said.

The minister said Pakistan would observe Friday as a 'Solidarity Day' to express unity with the people of Palestine who were suffering from the continued violence at the hands of Israeli forces.

Ambassador Androulla Kaminara said that HRVP Borell had called a meeting of Foreign Ministers of EU member states on May 18 (Tuesday) to discuss the situation.

She said the meeting was convened to coordinate and discuss how the EU could best contribute to end the ongoing violence in Gaza.

The both dignitaries also exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The minister said the Pakistan government was undertaking all possible steps to contain the pandemic through timely decisions and effective preventive measures.

Fawad said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was spearheading the drive against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said when the virus surfaced in Pakistan early last year, the country was not producing any protective gear against the viral pandemic.

But, within four to six months, he said, it not only started manufacturing protective masks, kits and quality ventilators but also initiated export of these products.

The EU envoy appreciated the steps taken by the Pakistan's government to protect its people from the deadly virus.

She also acknowledged the rise in Pakistan's exports despite the pandemic.

The minister also informed the ambassador about the approval of two long-awaited bills for protection of journalists and media professionals, and the Forced Disappearance (Criminal Law Amendment Bill), reiterating the government's resolve to continue facilitating the growth of free and responsible media in Pakistan.

He said media enjoyed unprecedented independence in Pakistan as the government firmly believed in fundamental, democratic and constitutional rights of freedom of expression.

Talking about peace and development in the region, Fawad said Pakistan desired good relations with all its neighboring countries and was willing to reciprocate any peace overture. "One cannot move ahead if the other side is not ready to act responsibly", he said. He added that Pakistan could not move forward by ignoring the situation in Kashmir.

The EU Ambassador also showed keen interest in Pakistan's initiatives in the realm of climate change, the billion tree tsunami and the drive for Clean and Green Pakistan.

The minister welcomed EU's interest in these initiatives.