Fawad asks ECP to issue notice to PML-N on horse trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday demanded that Election Commission of Pakistan should issue notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for its leader Javed Latif's confession of indulgence in horse trading.

In a tweet, the minister said that after the PML-N MNA's confession,in principle, the ECP should issue notice to the PML-N and seek clarification.

However he opined that the ECP only takes notice of PTI activities.