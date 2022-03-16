UrduPoint.com

Fawad Asks ECP To Issue Notice To PML-N On Horse Trading

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 12:29 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday demanded that Election Commission of Pakistan should issue notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for its leader Javed Latif's confession of indulgence in horse trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday demanded that Election Commission of Pakistan should issue notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for its leader Javed Latif's confession of indulgence in horse trading.

In a tweet, the minister said that after the PML-N MNA's confession,in principle, the ECP should issue notice to the PML-N and seek clarification.

However he opined that the ECP only takes notice of PTI activities.

>