Fawad asks fresh graduates to buckle up for PTV internship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chuadhry Fawad Hussain on Friday asked fresh graduates to get ready for a one-year internship course at the Pakistan Television Corporation under the 'National Media Internship Programme'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chuadhry Fawad Hussain on Friday asked fresh graduates to get ready for a one-year internship course at the Pakistan Television Corporation under the 'National Media Internship Programme'.

"PTV is pleased to announce internship for 200 students all over Pakistan, if you are less than 27 years of age, and have interest in media as a career, buckle up," the minister tweeted with the snapshot of ptv's advertisement pointing out August 15 as its last date.

According to the advertisement, the interns would be trained in different fields of media and others for the period of one year. The aspirants can apply at www.jobs.ptv.come.pk.