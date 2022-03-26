UrduPoint.com

Fawad Asks JUI Workers To Abstain From Blocking Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that as per the directions of Islamabad High Court (IHC), members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) should avoid blocking the roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that as per the directions of Islamabad High Court (IHC), members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) should avoid blocking the roads.

He, in a tweet, said that at the request of the Ministry of Interior, the Islamabad High Court had directed the local administration to keep the roads of Federal capital open at all cost.

"No political party will be allowed to stage drama on the roads, and JUI members should especially note this and avoid blocking the roads" he added.

