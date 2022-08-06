UrduPoint.com

Fawad Asks Ministers Concerned If Pak Airspace Used For Drone Strike

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace used for drone strike

The PTI leader says there is no question that Pakistani soil was used for attack on Afghanistan, it's about the airspace whether it was used or not.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 6th, 2022) Former Information Minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday asked the ministers concerned to explain if Pakistan's airspace was used to conduct drone attack in Afghanistan to kill Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary, there is no question that Pakistani soil was used for attack on Afghanistan. But he asked the ministers concerned if Pakistan's airspace was used to kill Aymen al-Zawahiri.

The PTI leader said that it is an ambiguous statement that Pakistani soil was not used, demanding the ministers concerned to properly respond to the matter.

The reports earlier surfaced that no evidence was found for the use of Pakistani airspace by the US for carrying out the drone strike that killed Al-Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri.

They said that different aspects of Zawahiri's killing were being looked into by the authority concerned.

However, the government's strategy was not clear yet.

US President Joe Biden announced earlier this week that tAl-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world’s most wanted terrorists and suspected mastermind of the September 11, was killed in Afghanistan.

In his address, Biden said the strike in Kabul, Afghanistan had been carried out on Saturday. “I gave the final approval to go get him,” he said, adding that there had been no civilian casualties.

“Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said.

On other hand, a senior official of White House said that no US boots had been on the ground in Afghanistan when Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed on the balcony of a house in Kabul in a drone strike.

Related Topics

