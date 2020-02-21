UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Asks NA Speaker To Inquire About Exact Date Of Opposition Leader's Return

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Fawad asks NA speaker to inquire about exact date of Opposition Leader's return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Ministry for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain wrote a letter to the Speaker National Assembly on Friday urging him to inquire about the exact date of return of Opposition Leader, Mian Shahbaz Sharif to the assembly or move for appointment of new Opposition Leader to ensure smooth running of legislative functions of the house.

In his letter, the federal minister stated that, "It is a matter of great concern that Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the opposition leader, has been conspicuous by his absence for a long time. In addition, he has withdrawn from the position of Chairman, Public Accounts Committee, which is an important component of the National Assembly".

He wrote that "Despite his non-appearance and his obvious disinterest in the affairs of the House, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is enjoying all the privileges entitled to the office of the Opposition Leader, which is a clear violation of the rules of business of the National Assembly and is a contravention of the democratic norms".

"In view of the above circumstances, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif may either be inquired about the confirmed dates of his return to Pakistan, or a move for the appointment of a new Opposition leader may be expedited forthwith, so that the business of the house may be carried out smoothly, and the legislative functions of the House be performed without any hindrance", Fawad Chaudhry added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Technology Business May All From Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts Houthi ballistic miss ..

46 minutes ago

Stage actress quits 25-year old association with t ..

50 minutes ago

Police Officer Seriously Injured in Ukraine Protes ..

45 minutes ago

Captured AWOL Sergeant in Southern Kazakhstan Stol ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan highly concerned with the health conditio ..

45 minutes ago

Watchdog Accuses China of Systematic Harassment of ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.