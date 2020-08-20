Fawad asks NAB to wind up corruption cases with progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to wind up corruption cases filed against Zardari, Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif with progress.

No conclusion was being made by NAB regarding corruption cases of leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he regretted while talking to a private television channel programs.

He said that voters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had great expectation from the incumbent government for eliminating corruption from society. Delay in process of handling corruption cases or no headway could hurt sentiments of PTI voters, he added.

The cases of corruption and money laundering registered against Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, should be concluded with progress, he stated. The NAB should speed up the process of accountability against the corrupt elements without further delay, he added.

Commenting on technocrats, he suggested that technocrat should play role in decision making but they should not have powers for taking decisions. He said the technocrat had been the part of all governments in the past. As far as the role of technocrat in PTI government, he was of the view that elements could make decisions but avoid taking decisions in all important matters.