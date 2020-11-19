UrduPoint.com
Fawad Asks Opposition To Avoid Public Gatherings To Curb COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the opposition parties should cooperate with the government and avoid public gatherings as the corona cases were increasing with every passing day.

All political parties should take a unified step to contain and control the second outbreak of deadly virus, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said many a country had lauded the efforts of Pakistan in curbing the first phase of COVID-19 successfully.

He said Pakistan had become a self-sufficient country in manufacturing the COVID-19 related medical equipment and it was now exporting those products to the various countries.

He said Pakistan had lack of medical equipments during the first phase of the COVID-19, but now we were self-sufficient in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said the government would complete its constitutional term and it was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the people.

