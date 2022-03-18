UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 08:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday asked the opposition parties to respect the people's mandate and refrain from playing with their sentiments.

He, in a tweet, said the public anger would have to be faced if the Sindh House was made another 'Changa Manga'.

As regards the gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's workers at the Sindh House, he said as soon as the incident came into the knowledge of the party leadership, Secretary General Asad Umar urged them to leave the place and show patience and tolerance.

