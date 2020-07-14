Fawad asks Opposition to sit together for amendments in laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday suggested the Opposition to sit together for making necessary amendments in national finance commission award, 18th Amendment, and accountability laws.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the representatives of the provincial governments could bring improvement in the governance system after amending the 18th Amendment, and accountability laws.

The Opposition, he said, had supported the ruling party in making electoral reforms.

Commenting on Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said the opposition parties were facing internal conflicts.

Replying to a question about drone technology, the minister said, we were going to introduce drone technology in next few days to spray on crops and strengthen monitoring system.

The farmers community could enjoy the benefit from Made in Pakistan, drone technology for protecting crops from locusts attack, he stated.

To a question about load shedding in Karachi, he said that PTI had also launched protest against K-Electric.