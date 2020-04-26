Fawad asks Parliamentarians to convince people to stay at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Saturday said that the parliamentarians should play their role for convincing the people in their respective Constituencies to stay at home.

Taking to a private news channel, he was of the view that the parliamentarians could convince the people of their area in a better way, saying the people would surely understand the language of their representatives.

He said the Parliament could play a pivotal role against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was the responsibility of all of us to support the government in facilitating the deserving people during lockdown due to coronavirus.

Replying to a question about overseas Pakistanis, the minister said the government was making all out efforts to facilitate the expats who always helped their motherland in any need of hour. They were also contributing in Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund, he mentioned.