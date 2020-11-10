UrduPoint.com
Fawad Asks PML-N To Apologize Nation For Disrespecting Quaid's Mausoleum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Fawad asks PML-N to apologize nation for disrespecting Quaid's mausoleum

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday asked the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, including Captain (Retd), Safdar to apologize nation for disrespecting Quaid's mausoleum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday asked the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, including Captain (Retd), Safdar to apologize nation for disrespecting Quaid's mausoleum.

Nawaz Sharif and other leaders had been playing politics over Karachi hotel incident, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The leaders of PML-N including Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is also a convict and absconder of court cases had no concern with constitution and laws of this country, he added.

Commenting on outcome of Sindh report, he said the provincial and Federal government had expressed satisfaction over the report.

In reply to a question, the minister said that last government of PML-N was responsible for damaging economy and Model Town incident.

Nawaz Sharif who went to London on medical ground was enjoying time at different restaurants of United Kingdom, he stated.

He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government would continue accountability process against the corrupt leaders.

